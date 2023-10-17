Murder trial underway for Green Bay woman charged with setting fire that killed her nephew

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The murder trial for a Green Bay teenager is underway in Brown County.

Marcelia Fonseca, 19, is accused of setting a fire that led to the death of her 11-month-old nephew in 2019.

She is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

On Tuesday, it was an emotional and tough day for the family of the 11-month-old who died in the fire. The baby’s mother, grandmother and another aunt took the witness stand.

All of them describe the chaos and trauma of trying to get the baby out of the upstairs bedroom. All of them had to fight back tears while on the witness stand, several times breaking down while talking about the morning of June 7, 2019.

Fonseca’s mom and sister said Fonseca was the one who told them she smelled something funny in the house.

When they noticed the smoke upstairs, Fonseca’s mom and sister (the baby’s mother) tried to get upstairs. In question, is whether Fonseca also went up the stairs. The prosecution said Fonseca changed her story to investigators several times about what happened that morning.

While on the witness stand, one family member believes Fonseca did go upstairs, another says she couldn’t remember cause she was so focused on getting the baby out. The baby’s mother spent three days in an induced-coma because of the injuries she suffered trying to get her son out.

Eventually, the thick smoke forced all of them to evacuate the house.

Green Bay Metro Asst. Fire Chief Robert Goplin responded to the 911 fire call while on his way to work. When he got to the scene, he talked to four women outside. (Fonseca, her two sisters and her mother).

Asst. Chief Goplin said he was concerned about Fonseca’s demeanor at the scene when he talked to her. He documented it in his fire report for investigators.

“I explained again that the priority was to rescue the child and if we could, we would go back in to look for the cats after that. (the prosecution asks) how did she respond? She said F*** you,” said Goplin. “She yelled at me that I needed to go back into the house and rescue her cats and if I did not do that, she said she would kill me.”

The defense argues Goplin only witnessed a small sliver of Fonseca’s demeanor at the scene. Neighbors on the stand reported Fonseca running over to them and asking them to help get her nephew out of the house.

“You only had knowledge of what was going on when you were there to observe it, correct?” asked defense attorney Aaron Nelson. Goplin responded and said, “correct... I don’t know what was said before I got there.”

Just 7 minutes after first responders got to the scene, they found the baby in the upstairs bedroom. One firefighter describes how difficult it was to see the baby and find him.

“Fitz put his hand on the ground and the baby was on the ground basically and he had his hand on the kid’s leg and so he said to me right away ‘I think I have him’ and that’s how we found him,” said Green Bay Metro Fire Captain Andrew Zimonick.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning.

**** Testimony from Day 1 of trial****

Just hours after jury selection on Monday, 14 jurors, including 2 alternates, listened to opening statements, witness testimony and 911 calls.

During opening statements, Brown County’s prosecution told the jury why the evidence they plan to present in the case will show that then-15-year-old Fonseca set fire in the upstairs bedroom on purpose and did very little to try to save her 11-month-old nephew.

Her defense argued during opening statements that Fonseca did try to help the nephew by running to the neighbors and asking them to call 911 and getting a ladder to help.

The defense argues the fire was an accident due to faulty wiring in the house.

Fonseca pleaded not guilty to both charges.

***previous story****

On the morning of June 7, 2019, firefighters were called to a house fire at 2519 Wisconsin Ave., just off East Shore Drive.

Firefighters received a report of a child trapped on the second floor of the home. Crews, met by heavy smoke, fire, and intense heat, found the boy in a second-floor bedroom. They got the baby to a window where firefighters had a ladder waiting. Lifesaving efforts began immediately, and the baby was quickly transported to a hospital. The 11-month-old died.

An autopsy found the baby had suffered burns on 100 percent of the body. The severity of the burns ranged from first-degree to third-degree. There was soot in the baby’s mouth, larynx, trachea, and bronchi.

In March 2020, prosecutors filed charges against the boy’s teen aunt, Marcelia Fonseca, accusing her of setting the fire to kill the boy.

Investigators concluded that the fire started in that second-floor bedroom; “It was determined that the fire resulted from the application of an open flame to available combustible materials,” reads the complaint. They determined the fire was started in a metal wire cart that was located near the baby’s playpen.

A lighter was discovered in an upstairs hallway. A matchbook was found in the baby’s bedroom.

Witnesses told officials that Marcelia was the one to first report the fire to her family members.

She told investigators she went to the upstairs bedroom, smelled smoke, and left the door open to make sure the cat could get out but did not remove the baby from the smokey room. The baby was in a playpen and unable to get out. She “didn’t think it was a big deal,” reads the complaint.

Marcelia later said she closed the door behind her.

During the interview, Marcelia admitted to setting fires in other homes. One was in a home in Milwaukee.

“She said that she thought fire was cool and they lit a fire in her house. This one got a little bigger and her older sister had to help put it out. She said this was inside of the house. She said now she just burns wood at campfires and she is the ‘fire keeper’ when they camp. She said that she only started fires in a house two times. Her friend’s house and her house.”

Marcelia also told investigators that “she tried to kill her sister” when she was six. She stated that she wanted the sister “dead” and “put a pillow over her head.”

When asked what she was trying to do, Marcelia responded, “I was trying to kill her.”

Investigators obtained a Child Protective Services report from 2018 that stated Marcelia had been “harming” her younger siblings.

One report stated that Marcelia had choked one of her siblings.

Investigators also learned that Marcelia had been involved in “40+ incidents of disruptive behavior” at school.

