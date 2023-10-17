Michigan men arrested for Fond du Lac Walmart theft

Three men grabbed a Walmart employee and stole $3,600 worth of Apple watches
Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin(KOLO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Michigan men are in the Fond du Lac County jail after targeting Walmart stores in Wisconsin.

Fond du Lac police say Sunday night, the men went to the electronics section of the Walmart on N. Rolling Meadows Dr. in Fond du Lac and asked to see an iPad. When the Walmart employee opened the locked case, the men grabbed the worker, held them down, and stole $3,600 worth of Apple watches.

Police sent an alert to other Walmart stores in the state. The men were spotted at a store in Watertown but fled. Then Whitewater police found the suspects’ vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart there and took the three men into custody.

Police say the men -- a 22-year-old and two 24-year-olds -- have “extensive criminal histories” in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Oklahoma. They’re expected to be charged in Fond du Lac County with robbery, felony retail theft, and battery.

