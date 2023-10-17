Local podcast already making a difference

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A relatively new, locally produced podcast, is already making a difference.

Timber Smith and Andy Anaam are the hosts of ‘Appleton Engaged.’ In a press release it says the podcast explores the many people, organizations, and resources that make the Appleton community a great place to live.

The podcast ‘Appleton Engaged’ was just honored last week by the Wisconsin policy Forum. The honor comes with a salute to local government award for its efforts to promote racial equity in the community.

The podcast just debuted in spring.

