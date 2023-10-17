Local podcast already making a difference

New podcast in our area
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A relatively new, locally produced podcast, is already making a difference.

Timber Smith and Andy Anaam are the hosts of ‘Appleton Engaged.’ In a press release it says the podcast explores the many people, organizations, and resources that make the Appleton community a great place to live.

The podcast ‘Appleton Engaged’ was just honored last week by the Wisconsin policy Forum. The honor comes with a salute to local government award for its efforts to promote racial equity in the community.

The podcast just debuted in spring.

More in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again

Latest News

Shawano School District
Shawano High School Athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech
Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association
Racial slur by High School student
Podcast about Appleton area
'Appleton Engaged' Podcast
She is charged with killing her baby nephew
Murder trial starts for Green Bay woman charged with setting fire that killed her nephew