Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the labor and delivery services at Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh ceased operations.

In a statement, the hospital said it’s moving to consolidate prenatal, labor, delivery, and postnatal care to the Ascension NE Wisconsin - St. Elizabeth Campus, which is more than 20 miles north of Ascension Mercy.

Ascension says the St. Elizabeth Campus has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and specialized newborn nursery with 24/7 onsite neonatologist coverage. Alternative sites of care for labor and delivery services are also available within a five-mile radius of Ascension Mercy.

Ascension Wisconsin cited declining birth rates and low delivery volume for the closure.

“In July, Ascension Mercy experienced unprecedented low volumes with only four deliveries for the month, followed by only one delivery in the last three months,” Ascension said. “In the past six months, there were 54 babies delivered at Ascension Mercy, a stark contrast to Ascension St. Elizabeth, which welcomed 589 newborns during the same period. At the time of the closure, there were no planned births scheduled at Ascension Mercy.”

The statement from Ascension Wisconsin also said a low delivery volume made it difficult to recruit staff in this specialty at the hospital.

Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus is still open to other forms of care.

