Jury convicts Didion Milling officials of safety violations for deadly mill explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal jury convicted current and former Didion Milling Inc. officials of workplace safety violations and other charges for the 2017 explosion in Cambria that killed five workers.

The jury in Madison found Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark guilty of conspiring to falsify documents, making false Clean Air Act compliance certifications as Didion’s “responsible official.” and obstructing OSHA’s investigation of the explosion “by making false and misleading statements during a deposition,” the U.S. Justice Department said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration contended Clark “gave false and misleading testimony about his knowledge of problems with the dust collection system at Didion’s corn mill, his knowledge of explosion hazards, and his knowledge of prior fires at the facility.”

Inspectors said an accumulation of grain dust was the likely cause of the explosion. Federal regulations require grain mill operators to perform regular cleanings, because a spark or ignition can cause high concentrations of corn dust to catch fire or explode.

Former food safety superintendent Shawn Mesner was found guilty of participating in a fraud conspiracy against Didion customers, and conspiring to obstruct and mislead OSHA about falsifying sanitation records which were meant to log the cleanings to remove accumulated corn dust at the mill.

In Friday’s verdict, the jury acquitted another official, environmental manager James Lenz, of charges that he falsified records and conspired to make false statements to obstruct the investigation.

The company already agreed to pay a $1 million criminal fine and $10,250,000 in restitution to victims of the explosion for falsifying logs. Other Didion officials previously pleaded guilty to falsifying records or making false statements.

The company also agreed to a five-year probation, during which it must allow unannounced visits by federal inspectors once or twice a year.

