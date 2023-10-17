Judge rejects emergency jail transfer of teen charged in fatal Mason St. crash

Lawyers for Sienna Pecore, 16, want her moved out of the adult jail. A hearing will be held Nov. 1
Testimony will resume Wednesday as attorneys for Sienna Pecore, a teen accused in a deadly Green Bay crash, try to move her case to juvenile court.
By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has denied a defense request for an emergency transfer to get a 16-year-old charged in a fatal crash out of the adult jail.

Judge John Zakowski said the court’s interpretation of the law is that a juvenile charged as an adult can be held in an adult jail as long as there are safeguards. The court was told Sienna Pecore is in a location in the Brown County Jail where she has absolutely no contact with adult inmates, neither by sight nor sound, and the court says the sheriff’s office is complying with federal laws.

But in his ruling, Judge Zakowski acknowledged other statutory factors “in the interest of justice” and will hold another hearing on Nov. 1 for further discussion.

Attorneys are arguing whether Pecore should be tried in adult court or juvenile court for the crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street one year ago, when she was 15. Investigators say she was driving over 100 miles per hour when she lost control and hit two vehicles at the intersection of Oneida St., killing her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

Pecore, who faces multiple felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, was initially placed in a juvenile facility in Marathon County.

Her attorney, Catherine White, is asking to have Pecore sent back to that facility. At a hearing last month, White said Pecore was transferred this year to the youthful offender pod at the Brown County Jail but within weeks was moved to a unit with adults.

White argued it’s about protecting Pecore from bodily harm and making sure her educational, behavioral, and rehabilitative needs are met. She cited two federal laws, including the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). “The law is very clear, PREA, specifically prohibits detention of anyone under the age of 18 with adult inmates,” White argued.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee says there’s a distinction within the law that makes Pecore’s current housing assignment appropriate.

“There is a distinction when you have a juvenile or person under 17 who has been charged with original jurisdiction in adult court can be housed in the adult jail,” said Lasee.

Lasee said this is not the first time the local jail has housed a Juvenile. He was confident requirements are being met to ensure Pecore’s safety. “With respect to educational needs and mental health needs, those are being met,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate assaults officer at Brown County Jail

Latest News

Universities of Wisconsin
UW Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campus to end in-person instruction
Lake Winnebago is a hotspot for sturgeon spearing during the winter months
Wisconsin State Representatives ask for lake sturgeon to be kept off Endangered Species List
Entrance to the Wisconsin Governor's Office, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Man who twice brought guns to Wisconsin Capitol, asking to see governor, charged with misdemeanor
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media at the state Capitol, Feb. 15,...
Wisconsin Republicans withhold university pay raises in fight over school diversity funding