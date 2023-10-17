Judge rejects emergency jail transfer of teen charged in fatal Mason St. crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has denied a defense request for an emergency transfer to get a 16-year-old charged in a fatal crash out of the adult jail.

Judge John Zakowski said the court’s interpretation of the law is that a juvenile charged as an adult can be held in an adult jail as long as there are safeguards. The court was told Sienna Pecore is in a location in the Brown County Jail where she has absolutely no contact with adult inmates, neither by sight nor sound, and the court says the sheriff’s office is complying with federal laws.

But in his ruling, Judge Zakowski acknowledged other statutory factors “in the interest of justice” and will hold another hearing on Nov. 1 for further discussion.

Attorneys are arguing whether Pecore should be tried in adult court or juvenile court for the crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street one year ago, when she was 15. Investigators say she was driving over 100 miles per hour when she lost control and hit two vehicles at the intersection of Oneida St., killing her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

Pecore, who faces multiple felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, was initially placed in a juvenile facility in Marathon County.

Her attorney, Catherine White, is asking to have Pecore sent back to that facility. At a hearing last month, White said Pecore was transferred this year to the youthful offender pod at the Brown County Jail but within weeks was moved to a unit with adults.

White argued it’s about protecting Pecore from bodily harm and making sure her educational, behavioral, and rehabilitative needs are met. She cited two federal laws, including the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). “The law is very clear, PREA, specifically prohibits detention of anyone under the age of 18 with adult inmates,” White argued.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee says there’s a distinction within the law that makes Pecore’s current housing assignment appropriate.

“There is a distinction when you have a juvenile or person under 17 who has been charged with original jurisdiction in adult court can be housed in the adult jail,” said Lasee.

Lasee said this is not the first time the local jail has housed a Juvenile. He was confident requirements are being met to ensure Pecore’s safety. “With respect to educational needs and mental health needs, those are being met,” he said.

