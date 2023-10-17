Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. tests out electric fire truck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve probably noticed more electric cars on our roads in recent years. Now, fire trucks are joining the EV action. The Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. says it’s considering buying one.

Tuesday, firefighters took a test drive in a truck they could be taking to calls in the near future. The Vector fire truck is entirely electric and much quieter; there’s no diesel fumes or loud engines. Fire Chief Matthew Knott says this could help a lot at the scene of a fire.

“If it can eliminate all that background noise, that can really help. Now we’d be in a situation where we wouldn’t be shouting or using our radios...and now it’s just a face-to-face communication and it’s very quiet,” said Knott.

The fire truck’s senior engineer says it’s able to pump water continuously for four hours on a single battery charge. Once it hits fifteen percent, a diesel range extender kicks in and charges the battery back to at least fifty percent, while allowing the water to continue to pump.

“If you get into a situation where there’s a blackout or you’ve got a large incident you have run continuously on.. you can still do that and perform the job seamlessly,” said Roger Lackore, the Senior Director of Product Development at Rev Fire Group.

The price tag of a standard fire truck costs under a million dollars; an electric truck can run between one to one and half million dollars. Knott says their next step is to consider funding options if they decide to move forward with purchasing it.

“We’re really seeing if this is the right technology for us in the future. You know when we look at these vehicles, we do understand the future of most vehicles is going to be electric” said Knott.

