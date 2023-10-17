FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT, MILD MID-WEEK

Skies will remain clear for a time overnight, but low clouds and fog should develop prior to sunrise. Frost is expected for areas north and west of the Fox Valley where temperatures will slip into the middle 30s. Lows will range from the upper 30s into the lower 40s from the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore.

Some early clouds are likely on Tuesday before we turn mostly sunny by the mid/late afternoon. Highs should be in the middle to upper 50s with a light west-southwest wind. Clouds will increase Tuesday night as our next weathermaker approaches. Look for lows to stay in the low-to-mid 40s with the increased cloud cover.

The next weathermaker is an area of low pressure that will swirl through the region Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll bring us scattered showers starting Wednesday afternoon along with some gusty breezes. Rainfall projections remain in the 1/4″ or less range for most spots but. Some low 60s are possible Wednesday afternoon before temperatures fall back into the 50s for the the end of the week and the coming weekend.

Additional showers are possible late Friday into Friday night. A few more could occur during the weekend but moisture looks to stay limited. In general, not major weather issues are expected in our region over the coming week. The weekend looks dry with highs slightly below average in the mid 50s.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 MPH, GUSTS 25 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy fog late. Areas of frost north/west of the Fox Valley. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Early fog and clouds. Afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds & turning breezy. Afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of late showers into the night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Breezy & cool with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 54

