Fond du Lac County K9 walking again with assistance after shooting injury

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 who was injured in a shooting is now slowly, but surely walking again.

The officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday in the city of Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac police and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of Drury Place. When officers arrived, they encountered a man sitting inside a vehicle. Shortly after this, gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene following the shooting due to injuries he sustained. The incident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 Iro was shot and seriously injured. The dog received critical care at a veterinarian hospital. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in an update in the afternoon following the incident that the K9 remains in serious but stable condition. The dog received life-saving treatment on scene, during transport, and at the veterinary hospital from a surgery team.

In an update Monday, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said Iro remains stable with no major setbacks. It went on to say that K9 Iro lifted his head when he spotted his favorite toy. They say these are all positive signs.

