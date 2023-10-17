EARLY FOG & FROST, FOLLOWED BY SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fog has become locally dense in the Fox Valley this morning. With visibility dropping down to a quarter of a mile, many drivers will choose to slow down and use their low beam headlights. It’s also a frosty morning across central and east-central Wisconsin. Hopefully those who wanted to keep their cold-sensitive plants alive, heeded yesterday’s First Alert...

As the morning fog and clouds give way to midday and afternoon sunshine, temperatures will rebound nicely. Afternoon highs will be in the upper half of the 50s. Some spots in central Wisconsin will reach 60 degrees.

More widespread highs in the 60s arrive tomorrow, as we get a breezy south wind. Your Wednesday looks like a warmer day despite thickening clouds... Our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers late tomorrow, with more rain on Thursday. While Wednesday’s rainfall looks light, heavier rain will fall through Thursday. Up to an inch is possible near the lakeshore, with lower rainfall totals well inland.

Another round of rain is heading our way Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will be a close call whether or not playoff high school football games get any wet weather... Regardless, it looks like the second half of this week will be a bit unsettled.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Early fog and clouds, then, sunshine. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers develop. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain... Heaviest lakeside? HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate assaults officer at Brown County Jail

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT, MILD MID-WEEK
First Alert Weather
BRIGHTER SKIES THIS AFTERNOON
Brighter skies this afternoon
Brighter skies this afternoon
First Alert Weather
MORNING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN