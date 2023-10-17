EARLY FOG & FROST, FOLLOWED BY SUN

Fog has become locally dense in the Fox Valley this morning. With visibility dropping down to a quarter of a mile, many drivers will choose to slow down and use their low beam headlights. It’s also a frosty morning across central and east-central Wisconsin. Hopefully those who wanted to keep their cold-sensitive plants alive, heeded yesterday’s First Alert...

As the morning fog and clouds give way to midday and afternoon sunshine, temperatures will rebound nicely. Afternoon highs will be in the upper half of the 50s. Some spots in central Wisconsin will reach 60 degrees.

More widespread highs in the 60s arrive tomorrow, as we get a breezy south wind. Your Wednesday looks like a warmer day despite thickening clouds... Our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers late tomorrow, with more rain on Thursday. While Wednesday’s rainfall looks light, heavier rain will fall through Thursday. Up to an inch is possible near the lakeshore, with lower rainfall totals well inland.

Another round of rain is heading our way Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will be a close call whether or not playoff high school football games get any wet weather... Regardless, it looks like the second half of this week will be a bit unsettled.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Early fog and clouds, then, sunshine. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers develop. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain... Heaviest lakeside? HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 55

