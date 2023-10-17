DEVELOPING SUN THIS AFTERNOON, MORE CLOUDS & SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

Low clouds and fog are on the way out setting up a very nice and seasonably mild afternoon. Highs should be in the 55° to 60° range with light and variably winds.

Fair skies continue this evening with high clouds streaming in late. Lows in the 40s look likely tonight... but some 30s are certainly possible again if the incoming clouds are delayed a bit. Winds stay light.

More widespread highs in the 60s arrive tomorrow, as we get a breezy south wind. Your Wednesday looks like a warmer day despite thickening clouds... Our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers late tomorrow, with more rain on Thursday. Many spots will probably get less than 1/4″ of rain out of this system but areas near the lakeshore may end up with over 1/2″ of needed moisture.

Another round of rain is heading our way Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will be a close call whether or not playoff high school football games get any wet weather... Regardless, it looks like the second half of this week will be a bit unsettled. Saturday will be breezy as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SSE 10-20+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Developing sunshine. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.