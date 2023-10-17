Crivitiz man sentenced to federal prison

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Crivitz man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today.

39-year-old Robert Solberg of Crivitz, Wisconsin applied for money under the PPP and received $20,833. He claimed he was not under indictment or was not convicted of a felony, despite awaiting sentencing after having pled guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer tampering.

Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach determined that 18 months in federal prison was necessary to send a message that theft from government programs will result in serious consequences. After his prison term, Solberg will also spend three years on supervised release.

