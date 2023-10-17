Assembly votes Tuesday on Brewers bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $640 million funding deal that would keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin for another 25 years and more.

The Republican-proposed bill has received bipartisan support, and the governor’s office says Democrat Tony Evers supports the bill.

As we’ve reported, the plan includes $411 million from the state through taxes collected from players’ salaries. Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee would contribute $135 million. The Brewers would provide $100 million and agree to extend the lease on American Family Field through 2050.

All of that money would be collected over the next 22 years, not all at once. It would be used for upgrades and maintenance to the Brewers’ stadium, which was built more than two decades ago.

The non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says baseball operations at the stadium generate about $19.8 million annually in state and local taxes, with that amount expected to grow to $50.7 million annually by 2050.

Milwaukee is Major League Baseball’s smallest market.

