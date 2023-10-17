34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man appeared in court Tuesday following a crash that injured children over the weekend. Nathan Stymiest was charged with two counts of an OWI with a child in the vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

On Sunday, officials in the Village of Howard responded to Lineville Drive and Bayshore Drive for reports of a crash. The deputy on scene saw a vehicle on its roof approximately 50 feet from the road. The deputy reports that the car also had heavy damage.

The deputy who responded was advised Stymiest’s kids were hanging upside down and the car seats were hanging 6 inches from the backseat. The criminal complaint says that the children’s car seats were not secured properly. Stymiest’s 4-year-old child received a bump to his head and his 6-year-old girl had a bleeding nose, the complaint said.

Stymiest told officials on the scene that he “lost it,” according to the complaint, and that he takes his children to Barkhausen Preserve in the Village of Suamico once a week.

Officials on the scene asked the 34-year-old man if he knew how fast he was going. Stymiest responded he hit “at least 70″ but didn’t brake early enough. He denied having any alcoholic beverages. Stymiest was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then taken to jail.

During his court hearing Tuesday, $10,000 was set for signature bond and Stymiest was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. His next court date is November 16.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.