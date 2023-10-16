We Energies faces threat of workers strike

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Union workers at We Energies, a utilities company based in Milwaukee, have rejected a contract offer and could soon be on strike.

The workers, who are represented by IBEW Local 2150, have been without a union contract since August 16, according to Local 2150 business manager Jim Meyer. He said the offer from We Energies “fell short of expectations” and offered “minimal improvements” on the issues raised by workers.

Meyer said 81% of members voted to reject the contract and 86% voted to strike.

There’s no planned date for a strike while they wait for a response from the utility.

“Our intention will be to get the company back to the table, go over the comments we received from the membership, and get them to address those issues to get to a deal that membership will accept,” Meyer told Action 2 News.

The union has 5,500 members across Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.