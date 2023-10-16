Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect

The suspect, Toua Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the greater Wausau area
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sept. 24, the Wausau Police Community Resource Unit executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

The suspect, Toua Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the greater Wausau area. As a result of the search warrant, a total of over 630 grams (1.3 pounds) of meth, over four pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Yang was not at his home at the time of the search warrant and as a result, now has a nationwide arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
  • (2x) Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24
Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24(Wausau Police Department)

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding the location of Toua Yang, call the non-emergency number at 715-261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or call their hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog in stable condition as of Monday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again

Latest News

Podcast in the Appleton area
Local podcast already making a difference
Mug of Schwarz
Scare USA owner accused of repeated sexual assault
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog in stable condition as of Monday
Shawano School District
Shawano High School Athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech
Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association
Racial slur by High School student