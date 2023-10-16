UW-Oshkosh issues layoff notices to over 100 employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Today, approximately 140 UW-Oshkosh employees received layoff notices.

The layoffs come after the university announced plans to make up for a $18 million deficit back in August.

“The actions we are taking are structured with stewardship: to support UWO’s core academic mission, to have minimal impact on students and student success and to sustain an institution this region, the state and its people will rely on for decades to come.” said UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

The layoffs only affected UWO administrative employees and staff; no faculty members were laid off. The University says they are providing resources, benefits information, and job placement assistance to the employees affected by the layoffs.

In addition to the layoffs, UWO says that their workforce reduction plan includes 76 UWO employees have accepted a voluntary retirement offer. This includes 49 staff members, 21 faculty members and six instructional academic staff.

About 35 vacant positions will remain unfilled.

The number of layoffs plus voluntary retirements is 216.

The university says the last day of employment for the laid off employees will be January 20, 2024 and the last day of employment of people taking part in the retirement program is varied but no later than January 9, 2024.

From the layoffs, the school says voluntary retirements and open positions are expected to result in a total savings of about $14.7 million.

The university says they are saving about $8 million from layoffs, $4.76 million from voluntary retirements, and $1.9 million from open positions.

Earlier this month there was a protest with students and staff from UW-Oshkosh who walked on campus to protest the lack of funding and the school prompting layoffs. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explained how the cuts will happen.

