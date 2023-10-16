Three Injured in Sheboygan County Rollover Crash

SCOTT, Wis. (AP) — A single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Brazelton Dr. and Cranberry Rd. in the Town of Scott on Monday afternoon left three men with serious injuries, according to Sheboygan County authorities.

The incident happened at about 2:47 p.m., and involved a 21-year-old driver and two other male passengers, aged 37 and 45. All are residents of Sheboygan County. One of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators say excessive speed may have played a role in the crash.

The names of the people involved have been withheld for now.

Multiple public safety agencies responded to the scene, including the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Cascade Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Support was also provided by the Sheboygan County Highway Department, Town of Scott Fire Department, and Town of Scott 1st Responders, among others. Medical assistance was dispatched from the Silver Creek Fire Department, Random Lake Jaws for Life, Flight for Life helicopter ambulance, Theda Star helicopter ambulance, Eagle 3 helicopter ambulance, Random Lake ambulance, and Orange Cross ambulance.

The crash remain under investigation.

