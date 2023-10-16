Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library will be packing up for another temporary location at the end of the year.

The library leased the former Best Buy on Kensington Dr. in April 2022 to make way for the construction of a new, $40 million library due to open in 2025.

But new tenants are moving into the Best Buy store and the city wasn’t able to renew its lease, the City of Appleton announced Monday.

Instead, the city worked out an agreement with Thompson Center on Lourdes, a nonprofit senior center, which planned to relocate next year into the former Habitat ReStore at 3000 E. College Ave. The Thompson Center agreed to delay its move until 2025 when the new library is open.

In November, the temporary Appleton Public Library will close and reopen at the E. College Ave. address in early January.

With this partnership, Mayor Jake Woodford says the city will look at providing the Thompson Center with $1 million for renovations. The common council needs to approve that. The money would come from federal funds allocated to Appleton from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In a statement, Mayor Woodford wrote, “The return of the space the library was temporarily in to long-term, market-rate retail is a good thing for the community, and we are thankful for the opportunity we have had to lease that space for as long, and as reasonably priced, as we have.”

“In considering where to go next, we looked for opportunities to not only meet the temporary needs of the library, but to support the needs of the community moving forward, and with Thompson Center on Lourdes, we have found just such an opportunity,” Woodford said.

“While this collaborative partnership has extended the timeline for our relocation, the flexibility and willingness from all parties for a positive outcome outweigh any inconvenience,” a statement from the Thompson Center reads.

Action 2 News has previously covered the Appleton Public Library’s renovation project.

