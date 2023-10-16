Scare USA owner accused of repeated sexual assault

Mug of Schwarz
Mug of Schwarz(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - 37-year-old John Schwarz Jr. appeared in Manitowoc County Court today, October 16. He is accused of repeated sexual assault of the same child.

John Schwarz is the owner and operator of Scare USA in Two Rivers where the incidents allegedly took place.

The victim identifies as male and says they started volunteering as a 13-year-old student at Scare USA. He also describes having a troubling, unstable home life, and found sanctuary in volunteering at Scare USA.

The victim goes on to say in the criminal complaint that Schwarz took a mentoring role to him. He said that things quickly became inappropriate with Schwarz when would invite him to work on projects when it was only the two of them.

The criminal complaint says that Schwarz would invite the victim to his residence which was located across the street from the haunted house. The victim states that the alleged assaults took place between 2016 and 2018. It is described by the victim that approximately 18 additional assaults that occurred when the victim was 16-years-old to the last assault which happened 2 days prior to his 17th birthday.

It states in the complaint that the victim confided in his school counselor on November 7, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim has been diagnosed with PTSD directly caused by Schwarz sexually assaulting him as a child that convicts Schwarz.

Scare USA in Two Rivers says in a Facebook post that they will be closed indefinitely due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The business is still in the process of refunding all ticket sales.

