Play tent recalled for loose magnets, pinching hazard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of children’s play tents are being recalled.

The magnets used to connect different pieces of The Fort-brand tents can come loose, becoming a choking hazard for young children. There have been 17 reports of loose or broken magnets. There were also injuries to two adults and a child who pinched their finger.

The Fort play tents were sold on GettheFort.com and Zulily.com for $200 to $400, made with foam cushions in various shapes, including triangles and squares. They’re about 30 inches high and 26 inches wide and were sold in 12 colors.

The manufacturer is no longer in business, so there isn’t a refund. Instead, the Consumer Product Safety Commission urges you to dispose of the tents and not resell or donate them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.