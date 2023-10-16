Play tent recalled for loose magnets, pinching hazard

Parents should dispose of the play tents to make sure they’re not used or passed on
The company is no longer in business so there's no refund. Parents should destroy and dispose of the tents.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of children’s play tents are being recalled.

The magnets used to connect different pieces of The Fort-brand tents can come loose, becoming a choking hazard for young children. There have been 17 reports of loose or broken magnets. There were also injuries to two adults and a child who pinched their finger.

The Fort play tents were sold on GettheFort.com and Zulily.com for $200 to $400, made with foam cushions in various shapes, including triangles and squares. They’re about 30 inches high and 26 inches wide and were sold in 12 colors.

The manufacturer is no longer in business, so there isn’t a refund. Instead, the Consumer Product Safety Commission urges you to dispose of the tents and not resell or donate them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

Student driver sticker on car of a driving school in Eau Claire, WI
Parents urged to talk with their teen drivers
The company is no longer in business so there's no refund. Parents should destroy and dispose...
Play tents recalled for loose magnets and pinching hazards
National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon decorated for Halloween
All aboard the Great Pumpkin Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum
National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon decorated for Halloween
The Great Pumpkin Train Ride