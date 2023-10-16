Parents urged to talk with their teen drivers

Parents should model good driving behavior, since they have the biggest influence on their teen driver’s choices
Parents are urged to have conversations with their teen drivers. Crashes are the leading cause of death for kids 15-18 in the U.S.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week. Parents are urged to have conversations with their kids to help them make good decisions on the road.

Parents have the biggest influence on their teen’s choices, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, so they should have important conversations about rules that their teens should follow behind the wheel.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers 15 to 18 in the U.S. In 2021, just over 2,600 people were killed in crashes involving a teenage driver, and nearly 900 of those deaths were the teen driver.

The Department of Transportation says the key things teen drivers should do to stay safe:

  • Always wear a seat belt
  • Minimize distractions, including not texting and driving
  • Don’t have extra passengers in the car

The DOT says the most important thing parents can do is model these behaviors when driving.

