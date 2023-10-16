Parents urged to talk with their teen drivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week. Parents are urged to have conversations with their kids to help them make good decisions on the road.

Parents have the biggest influence on their teen’s choices, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, so they should have important conversations about rules that their teens should follow behind the wheel.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers 15 to 18 in the U.S. In 2021, just over 2,600 people were killed in crashes involving a teenage driver, and nearly 900 of those deaths were the teen driver.

The Department of Transportation says the key things teen drivers should do to stay safe:

Always wear a seat belt

Minimize distractions, including not texting and driving

Don’t have extra passengers in the car

The DOT says the most important thing parents can do is model these behaviors when driving.

