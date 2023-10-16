Murder trial starts for Green Bay woman charged with setting fire that killed her nephew

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The murder trial for a Green Bay teenager is underway in Brown County.

Marcelia Fonseca, 19, is accused of setting a fire that led to the death of her 11-month-old nephew in 2019.

She is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Just hours after jury selection on Monday, 14 jurors listened to opening statements, witness testimony and 911 calls.

During opening statements, Brown County’s prosecution told the jury why the evidence they plan to present in the case will show the then 15-year-old Fonseca set fire in the upstairs bedroom on purpose and did very little to try to save her 11-month-old Nephew.

Her defense argued during opening statements that Fonseca did try to help the nephew by running to the neighbors and asking them to call 911 and getting a ladder to help.

The defense argues the fire was an accident due to faulty wiring in the house.

The trial is set to pick back up tomorrow morning with witness testimony.

Fonseca plead not guilty on October 16 to both charges.

On the morning of June 7, 2019, firefighters were called to a house fire at 2519 Wisconsin Ave., just off East Shore Drive.

Firefighters received a report of a child trapped on the second floor of the home. Crews, met by heavy smoke, fire, and intense heat, found the boy in a second-floor bedroom. They got the baby to a window where firefighters had a ladder waiting. Lifesaving efforts began immediately, and the baby was quickly transported to a hospital. The 11-month-old died.

An autopsy found the baby had suffered burns on 100 percent of the body. The severity of the burns ranged from first-degree to third-degree. There was soot in the baby’s mouth, larynx, trachea, and bronchi.

In March of 2020, prosecutors filed charges against the boy’s teen aunt Marcelia Fonseca, accusing her of setting the fire to kill the boy.

Investigators concluded that the fire started in that second-floor bedroom; “It was determined that the fire resulted from the application of an open flame to available combustible materials,” reads the complaint. They determined the fire was started in a metal wire cart that was located near the baby’s playpen.

A lighter was discovered in an upstairs hallway. A matchbook was found in the baby’s bedroom.

Witnesses told officials that Marcelia was the one to first report the fire to her family members.

She told investigators she went to the upstairs bedroom, smelled smoke, and left the door open to make sure the cat could get out but did not remove the baby from the smokey room. The baby was in a playpen and unable to get out. She “didn’t think it was a big deal,” reads the complaint.

Marcelia later said she closed the door behind her.

During the interview, Marcelia admitted to setting fires in other homes. One was in a home in Milwaukee.

“She said that she thought fire was cool and they lit a fire in her house. This one got a little bigger and her older sister had to help put it out. She said this was inside of the house. She said now she just burns wood at campfires and she is the ‘fire keeper’ when they camp. She said that she only started fires in a house two times. Her friend’s house and her house.”

Marcelia also told investigators that “she tried to kill her sister” when she was six. She stated that she wanted the sister “dead” and “put a pillow over her head.”

When asked what she was trying to do, Marcelia responded, “I was trying to kill her.”

Investigators obtained a Child Protective Services report from 2018 that stated Marcelia had been “harming” her younger siblings.

One report stated that Marcelia had choked one of her siblings.

Investigators also learned that Marcelia had been involved in “40+ incidents of disruptive behavior” at school.

