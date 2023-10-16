MORNING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN

Another batch of low clouds have backed their way off of Lake Michigan and into eastern Wisconsin this morning. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles from Door County, south towards Sheboygan. Otherwise, your Monday is going to be a dry day, with skies gradually clearing out. Look for afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the mild low to middle 50s.

As we cool down tonight, there’s a couple things we may see... First of all, areas of fog may form across northeast Wisconsin. It’s not expected to be a widespread travel issue, but it could become locally dense tomorrow morning around sunrise. Also, with lows in the 30s, we’re expecting areas of frost to develop. That’s most likely across the Northwoods and central Wisconsin. However, if you live in a climatologically cool spot across eastern Wisconsin and your cold-sensitive plants have survived, you may want to protect them before you go to bed tonight.

Most of this week looks quiet weather-wise... Our next weathermaker is a disturbance that will bring us showers late Wednesday and again on Thursday. However, less than one-quarter of an inch of rain is expected. A few more light showers are possible Friday night. Otherwise, look for highs mainly in the 50s this week, with lower 60s arriving for Wednesday afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds... Maybe lakeside sprinkles? Afternoon sunshine returns. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy fog late. Frosty late NORTHWEST. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Early fog and clouds, then, sunshine. Mild again. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. Spotty showers, mainly late. HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Quite breezy. Maybe a late shower? HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 54

