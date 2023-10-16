Marquette ranked seventh in Associated Press preseason Top 25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - College basketball season is right around the corner and Marquette will begin the year ranked in the top ten.

The Associated Press released their annual preseason Top 25 on Monday with the Golden Eagles ranked seventh in the nation. It’s the highest preseason ranking for Marquette since they were third before the 1977-78 season.

Expectations are high heading into this season coming off a Big East championship, and returning much of the roster. That includes reigning conference Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, guard Cam Jones, and forward Oso Ighodaro.

As for the rest of the rankings, Kansas takes the top spot with Purdue, Duke, Michigan State and defending national champion UConn rounding out the top five.

The Wisconsin Badgers start the season just outside the Top 25 behind Big Ten foe Illinois.

Look below for the entire AP Top 25:

1. Kansas (23) 28-8

2. Purdue (5) 29-6

3. Duke (3) 27-9

4. Michigan State 21-13

5. Connecticut (1) 31-8

6. Houston 33-4

7. Marquette 29-7

8. Creighton 24-13

9. Florida Atlantic 35-4

10. Tennessee 25-11

11. Arizona 28-7

12. Gonzaga 31-6

13. Miami (Fla.) 29-8

14. Arkansas 22-14

15. San Diego State 32-7

16. Kentucky 22-12

17. Baylor 23-11

18. Texas 29-9

19. Texas A&M 25-10

20. Villanova 17-17

21. North Carolina 20-13

22. Southern California 22-11

23. Saint Mary’s 27-8

24. Alabama 31-6

25. UCLA 31-6

Dropped Out: No. 9 Kansas State (26-10); No. 15 Xavier (27-10); No. 23 Virginia (25-8); No. 24 Indiana (23-12).

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John’s (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.

