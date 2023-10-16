Marquette ranked seventh in Associated Press preseason Top 25

FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Smart was honored Friday, March 31 as The Associated Press men's college basketball Coach of the Year.(Noah K. Murray | AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - College basketball season is right around the corner and Marquette will begin the year ranked in the top ten.

The Associated Press released their annual preseason Top 25 on Monday with the Golden Eagles ranked seventh in the nation. It’s the highest preseason ranking for Marquette since they were third before the 1977-78 season.

Expectations are high heading into this season coming off a Big East championship, and returning much of the roster. That includes reigning conference Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, guard Cam Jones, and forward Oso Ighodaro.

As for the rest of the rankings, Kansas takes the top spot with Purdue, Duke, Michigan State and defending national champion UConn rounding out the top five.

The Wisconsin Badgers start the season just outside the Top 25 behind Big Ten foe Illinois.

Look below for the entire AP Top 25:

1. Kansas (23) 28-8

2. Purdue (5) 29-6

3. Duke (3) 27-9

4. Michigan State 21-13

5. Connecticut (1) 31-8

6. Houston 33-4

7. Marquette 29-7

8. Creighton 24-13

9. Florida Atlantic 35-4

10. Tennessee 25-11

11. Arizona 28-7

12. Gonzaga 31-6

13. Miami (Fla.) 29-8

14. Arkansas 22-14

15. San Diego State 32-7

16. Kentucky 22-12

17. Baylor 23-11

18. Texas 29-9

19. Texas A&M 25-10

20. Villanova 17-17

21. North Carolina 20-13

22. Southern California 22-11

23. Saint Mary’s 27-8

24. Alabama 31-6

25. UCLA 31-6

Dropped Out: No. 9 Kansas State (26-10); No. 15 Xavier (27-10); No. 23 Virginia (25-8); No. 24 Indiana (23-12).

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John’s (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles against Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34)...
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai out indefinitely after breaking his hand in loss to Iowa
Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as...
Ricardo Hallman’s pick-6 sparks Wisconsin to 24-13 victory over Rutgers
FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a...
Badgers’ ground game overwhelms Boilermakers in 38-17 victory