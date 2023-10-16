Inmate assaults officer at Brown County Jail

Jail staff jumped in and subdued and restrained the inmate
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A correctional officer at the Brown County Jail needed to be treated at a hospital after being attacked by an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says the officer was attacked shortly after 6 a.m. last Thursday, Oct. 12. Jail staff jumped in to subdue and restrain the inmate.

The injured officer was released from the hospital later that morning. The sheriff’s office didn’t say where in the jail the attack happened.

The inmate’s name wasn’t immediately released. The sheriff’s office says it will release the name after it refers charges to the district attorney’s office. Meanwhile, the inmate remains in custody.

