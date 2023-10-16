On the Clock: Packers corrections and concerns coming out of bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have plenty of work to do coming out of the bye week after back to back losses to the Lions and Raiders. The best panel in the business discusses the corrections that can be made, and what’s fair criticism for Green Bay’s offense in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

What is fair or unfair criticism for Green Bay’s offense after five weeks?

Scheming to get young wide receivers open

Is it time to give Yosh Nijman a shot at left tackle, or stick with Rasheed Walker?

Cause for concern if Green Bay loses to Denver?

Chances Aaron Rodgers returns to the field this season after his week one Achilles injury

