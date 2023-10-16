Brown County recognizes ‘World Food Day’ as food pantry visits rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is World Food Day and efforts to reduce hunger are being recognized right here in our community. Staff at Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay say this past year has been their busiest on record with more than 50,000 visits made to the pantry.

Craig Robbins from Paul’s Pantry says he has noticed over the past year number of individuals needing help has increased tremendously.

“The #1 thing we hear from people is that ‘my landlord is raising the rent 150-300 dollars a month.’ People that were doing okay pre-COVID and during COVID when all the assistance was available now, with inflation, that’s a driver. And the high cost of rent,” said Robbins.

The purpose of world food day is to call attention to the issue. Robbins said, fortunately, community members have become more involved as the need has grown, leading to a boost in donations and more people stepping up to volunteer. 89-year-old Mavis Mier has been volunteering at the pantry for nearly four decades.

“It’s kind of wonderful. Some of them want to talk because they need to. So, I always listen, cause that’s great.,” said Mier.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Rev. James Neilson also took part in Monday’s ceremony at the pantry, proclaiming Oct. 16 2023 as World Food Day in Brown County. Robbins said he sees it as an important reminder.

“It’s almost like New Years Day for us. We re-commit ourselves to the mission that no one goes hungry,” said Robbins.

More information on how to get involved at local food pantries:

Paul’s Pantry

De Pere Christian Outreach

Oshkosh Area Community Pantry

Heart of the Valley Food Pantry

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.