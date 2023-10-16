BRIGHTER SKIES THIS AFTERNOON

A mix of sun & clouds is expected Monday afternoon and highs should top out mainly in the 50s. It’s been breezy for the last few days but those northerly winds will start to relax by evening.

Fair skies are likely for most of us during the early evening but some clouds could redevelop overnight. Frost may develop where skies remain clear and there could also be some patchy fog around. Lows will range from the low 40s to mid 30s... coolest where skies remain clear. Winds stay light.

Some early clouds are likely on Tuesday before turning partly cloudy. Another day with highs in the 50s is on tap. Winds stay light under 10 mph from the W/SW.

The next weather maker is an area of low pressure that will swirl through the region Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll bring us scattered showers starting Wednesday afternoon along with some gusty breezes. Rainfall projections remain in the 1/4″ or less range for most spots but a few lucky folks may end up with more. Some low 60s are possible Wednesday afternoon before temperatures fall back into the 50s for the the end of the week and the coming weekend.

Additional showers are possible late Friday into Friday night. A few more could occur during the weekend but moisture looks to stay limited. In general, not major weather issues are expected in our region over the coming week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 3-9 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun & clouds. Winds slowly relax. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy fog late. Frost could occur if clouds don’t redevelop. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Early fog and clouds. Developing sunshine. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds & turning breezy. Afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of late showers into Friday night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Breezy & cool. Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 53

