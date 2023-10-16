BRIGHTER SKIES THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Morning clouds, then afternoon sun
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun & clouds is expected Monday afternoon and highs should top out mainly in the 50s. It’s been breezy for the last few days but those northerly winds will start to relax by evening.

Fair skies are likely for most of us during the early evening but some clouds could redevelop overnight. Frost may develop where skies remain clear and there could also be some patchy fog around. Lows will range from the low 40s to mid 30s... coolest where skies remain clear. Winds stay light.

Some early clouds are likely on Tuesday before turning partly cloudy. Another day with highs in the 50s is on tap. Winds stay light under 10 mph from the W/SW.

The next weather maker is an area of low pressure that will swirl through the region Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll bring us scattered showers starting Wednesday afternoon along with some gusty breezes. Rainfall projections remain in the 1/4″ or less range for most spots but a few lucky folks may end up with more. Some low 60s are possible Wednesday afternoon before temperatures fall back into the 50s for the the end of the week and the coming weekend.

Additional showers are possible late Friday into Friday night. A few more could occur during the weekend but moisture looks to stay limited. In general, not major weather issues are expected in our region over the coming week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 3-9 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun & clouds. Winds slowly relax. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy fog late. Frost could occur if clouds don’t redevelop. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Early fog and clouds. Developing sunshine. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds & turning breezy. Afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of late showers into Friday night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Breezy & cool. Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORNING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN
Morning clouds, then afternoon sun
Morning clouds, then afternoon sun
Highs in the low to mid 50s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer clouds today, frost tonight
First Alert Weather
COOL START TO THE WORK WEEK, MORE SHOWERS BY THURSDAY