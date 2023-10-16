Boyfriend arrested after California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home

Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte...
Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Deputy Deanna Esmaeel.(Source: Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was found dead in her home and her boyfriend was later arrested arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing her, authorities said.

The body of Deputy Deanna Esmaeel was discovered Thursday at the residence in coastal Crescent City, California, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, who was last seen near Esmaeel’s house on the day of the killing. Authorities in Curry County, Oregon, found Walter’s black Mazda sedan on Friday and he was arrested a short time later, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say if the 54-year-old suspect had an attorney and contact information for Walter could not be found on Sunday.

Esmaeel was the mother of actor Marty York, best known for a role in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Esmaeel had worked as an animal trainer on film sets for decades before making the change to law enforcement in 2021, SF Gate reported Sunday.

York wrote on Instagram Friday that he had been informed of his mother’s death.

“The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying,” York said.

Walter was charged in March with unauthorized entry into a dwelling, according to According to Del Norte County court records obtained by SF Gate. It’s not clear whose dwelling he is accused of unlawfully entering.

Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said his office was heartbroken by the loss of one of its deputies.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers,” Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden picks Boebert as his foil for economic message in Colorado
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an...
1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled
Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic...
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms