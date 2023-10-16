Appleton football tournament raises money to help the community

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many kids in the Fox Valley got active last Sunday to make a difference in the community.

They did so by playing a game of touch football in Appleton as part of an event called “Kids Make a Difference Football.”

While the focus is on football, the event has grown each year by adding things like a raffle, longest toss competition, and a food drive that was kicked off on Sunday, with all proceeds from the drive going to St. Joe’s food program.

Last year 14,000 items were donated, this year the goal is 15,000 food items. So far, they’ve had 1,306 items donated

To be a part of the football game, kids paid an entry fee of $20. This year, they broke records in both attendance and money raised, with 71 participants and a total of $4734. $355 each will go to the K9 Warriors, Pillars, Children’s Cancer Family Foundation, and St. Jude’s charities, and $1,926 was raised for a local family battling cancer.

“The football piece, today we have 70 kids and the winning teams will take their money and pick a charity they want to donate to.” said Jessie Hartjes, the organizer of “Kids Make a Difference Football”. “We’ve had all local organizations over the last few years that these kids care about. The whole messaging is that kids can make a difference in the community.”

If you couldn’t make it, and you still want to help out, organizers have a Venmo account set up to take donations and are accepting food items until the end of October. The code is included below, so you can scan it and the kids will use the money to help shop for food items that the food program needs.

