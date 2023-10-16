Appleton breaking ground on new elementary school

Sandy Slope Elementary will be open for the 2025-26 school year
Sandy Slope Elementary will open for the 2025-26 school year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District breaks ground on a new elementary school Monday evening.

Sandy Slope Elementary School was approved by voters last November. It will have classroom space for around 600 K-5 students.

The groundbreaking is at 5 p.m. near Fire Station #6, 4930 N. Lightning Drive. That’s east of Appleton North High School.

Sandy Slope Elementary is expected to be completed in time for the 2025-26 school year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon decorated for Halloween
All aboard the Great Pumpkin Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum
National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon decorated for Halloween
The Great Pumpkin Train Ride
Parents are urged to have conversations with their teen drivers. Crashes are the leading cause...
National Teen Driver Safety Week
Sandy Slope Elementary will open for the 2025-26 school year
Appleton to break ground on new school