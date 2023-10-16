Appleton breaking ground on new elementary school

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District breaks ground on a new elementary school Monday evening.

Sandy Slope Elementary School was approved by voters last November. It will have classroom space for around 600 K-5 students.

The groundbreaking is at 5 p.m. near Fire Station #6, 4930 N. Lightning Drive. That’s east of Appleton North High School.

Sandy Slope Elementary is expected to be completed in time for the 2025-26 school year.

