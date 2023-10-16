All aboard the Great Pumpkin Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum

The museum is decorated for Halloween and offering fall festivities for families
Kids can pick out pumpkins and enjoy fall festivities at the National Railroad Museum
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Pumpkin Train Ride is taking on passengers this coming weekend at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon.

This past weekend, kids had the chance to pick out pumpkins and enjoy fall festivities at the museum, which is decorated for Halloween. Festivities include a magic show, costume contest, and balloon animals.

The Great Pumpkin Train returns next Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $18. Children 2 and younger get in free.

