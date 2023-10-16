3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An unfair advantage

Three Brilliant Minutes on coins and eclipse
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes comes to you in two parts: One for the science nerds (like Brad) and one for the math nerds (also Brad).

Part 1: Brad looks back at NASA’s newest spacecraft launch and Saturday’s solar eclipse, which some lucky folks in Northeast Wisconsin were able to see despite a mostly cloudy day. He also looks ahead to a meteor shower so you can plan your wishes on those lucky stars.

Part 2: On the flipside of 3 Brilliant Minutes, it turns out that flipping a coin does not give you a fair, even, 50/50 chance. Brad has the deets on whether it’s heads or tails that comes out on top, and how the outcome was predicted way back in 2007.

