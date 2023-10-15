Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna Police were called to the 100-block of W. 13th Street for a welfare check around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found a 45-year-old woman who was dead. While in the residence, officers found a man who lives at the residence. Police say the man was displaying erotic behavior. Several officers deployed their tasers on the man. He then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

An investigation is on-going.

