Kaukauna Police investigating after woman found dead inside a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna Police were called to the 100-block of W. 13th Street for a welfare check around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found a 45-year-old woman who was dead. While in the residence, officers found a man who lives at the residence. Police say the man was displaying erotic behavior. Several officers deployed their tasers on the man. He then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

An investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.