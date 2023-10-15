HIGH PRESSURE BRINGS QUIET WEATHER THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY

A lot of rain fell from the previous weathermaker bringing over 2 inches of rain for Oshkosh, Wautoma, and many other southern locations while Green Bay and the surrounding areas northward saw under an inch of rain. For the next several days, high pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin quiet with mostly cloudy skies and near average highs through Wednesday. Winds will still be breezy from time to time coming from the north between 10-20 mph. A lake effect shower could form Sunday through Tuesday, but it won’t accumulate much.

There’s a small chance patchy frost might develop Monday night as lows will fall down to the upper 30s with some locations in the Northwoods falling to the mid 30s.

Our next weathermaker will be a low pressure system forming over the British Columbia in Canada on Monday. This system will move along the country border then head to the southeast toward upper Minnesota by Wednesday. This will bring our next chance of showers starting Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning. It doesn’t look to be as widespread nor bring as much rainfall, but scattered showers is likely.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: N 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with brief sunshine, breezy. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy. LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start then sunshine by afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Seasonal. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny start then clouds increase with isolated showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers early. HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 53

