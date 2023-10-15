‘Empty Bowls’ event strives to end hunger in north central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the United States, 34 million people are struggling with hunger including 9 million children according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Accordining to Feeding America, one in every 14 people in Wisconsin face hunger.

A ‘The Neighbors Place’ event sought to address this issue on Saturday. The ‘Empty Bowls’ event featured bowls made by art students across the Wausau community as well as ceramic artists. The bowls were a symbol of unity and coming together as a circle.

“[It means] pulling from sort of a communal dish and sharing things amongst yourselves and with one another,” Tyler Richardson, president-elect of ‘The Neighbor’s Place,’ said.

Organizers said ‘Empty Bowls’ was about even more than raising awareness for hunger. It was also about bringing the community together to help struggling families and improve their quality of life.

“We have our baby’s place program to provide diapers to those in need. But also, it’s about bringing a sense of community and purpose to our mission,” Richardson said.

‘The Neighbor’s Place’ hosted this event in the fall because it is typically a time of year when more families are in need.

“As we get into the holiday season, you know those family gatherings become more important. And you know, what do we all gather around is food. And within our community, you know, we have a lot of families and people that are struggling to provide that food,” Richardson, said.

The mission of ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ is ‘to help those in need in north central Wisconsin by providing food and basic necessities. It also helps educate and connect people with the services they need.

At the core of the event was treating people with dignity and respect said volunteer Michelle Schaefer. Schaefer has been involved with The Neighbor’s Place’ for over 10 years. The event means a lot to her.

‘It builds community. You have people who come back year after year to get the bowls, to eat the food. They support a really really good cause. It truly, all the money goes back into our community, and it really helps the people who need it the most,” Schaefer said.

2023 was the first year the event has been held at the Community Partner’s Campus. It was the 16th year of the event.

For more information on ‘The Neighbor’s Place’ or to get involved – you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.