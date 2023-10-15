COOL START TO THE WORK WEEK, MORE SHOWERS BY THURSDAY

A lot of clouds will hold on tonight and during the first part of Monday. There could also be a few spotty showers/sprinkles near the lakeshore overnight but odds of rain are pretty low. Lows will be mainly in the 40s but some upper 30s are possible in spots. Northerly winds will keep a fall chill in the air.

I expect more and more sunshine to develop during the day Monday as high pressure nudges in from the west. Highs stay in the 50s. Northerly winds will FINALLY start to ease heading into the later part of the day.

If clouds totally clear out Monday night, temperatures could dip into the mid 30s allowing frost to develop. It’s not a slam dunk but it’s worth mentioning to be on the safe side in case you still have some tender vegetation hanging on. Temperatures should rebound back into the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Let’s hope for a much brighter day overall, we need it!

Southerly winds will become breezy Wednesday but they will usher in a mini warm up with highs in the low 60s. That will feel pretty good after the recent cool and cloudy stretch. The tradeoff will be increasing clouds and a chance of afternoon showers as our next weather maker moves in from the west. Scattered showers continue Thursday and perhaps even into the first part of Friday too. This system will stir up the wind a bit but it won’t produce as much rain as the last system. The latest projections call for mainly 1/4″ of moisture or less.

It’s uncertain how things will evolve late Friday and into next weekend. There may or may not be a weak disturbance headed our way. Just to hedge, we’re going to keep a small chance of showers going both Saturday and Sunday. Highs look to stay in the 50s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: N 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Sprnkles lakeside? Breezy & cool. LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start with more sunshine during the PM. Winds ease late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Morning frost? Partly cloudy and pleasant during the afternoon. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & milder. Increasing clouds. Chance of PM rain showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers? HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 56

