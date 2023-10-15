Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.(Nicole Malott)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train schedule was announced for this year, and the train is set to make several stops in the cheese state.

The train’s schedule shows 13 stops in Wisconsin, all happening Dec. 3-5:

DayCityTimeAddress
Dec. 3Sturtevant7-7:30 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct.
Dec. 3Caledonia8:15-8:45 p.m.Railway crossing at 11402 County Rd. G
Dec. 4Wauwatosa4:15-4:45 p.m.Harwood Ave. railway crossing
Dec. 4Hartland5:45-6:15 p.m.Railway crossing at Cottonwood Ave.
Dec. 4Oconomowoc6:45-7:15 p.m.South Silver Lake St. railway crossing
Dec. 4Watertown8-8:30 p.m.Brandt Quirk Park parking lot adjacent to CPKC tracks
Dec. 4Columbus9:15-9:45 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington St.
Dec. 5Portage1:15-1:45 p.m.CPKC yard adjacent to Averbeck St.
Dec. 5Wisconsin Dells2:45-3:15 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse St.
Dec. 5Mauston4:15-4:40 p.m.Division St. railway crossing
Dec. 5Tomah5:30-6:00 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Ave.
Dec. 5Sparta6:50-7:20 p.m.Corner of S. Water St. and Milwaukee
Dec. 5La Crosse8:30-9:00 p.m.Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew St.

Performers for the Wisconsin leg of the tour are Tenille Townes and Breland.

The train will tour through much of the U.S. from Nov. to Dec., before finishing up in Alberta.

According to the CPKC website, the train raises money and donates food for food banks across the continent.

