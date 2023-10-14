Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and have five children- Bruce, Steve, Kathy, Holly and Gary.

The happy couple celebrated the monumental milestone Saturday in Argyle with family and friends. When they get together with their children, their children’s spouses, grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grandchildren, there are over 60 people!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

They are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated with more happy milestones.

Congratulations, Bernie and Juanita!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

