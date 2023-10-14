WATCH - Operation Football: Week 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The regular season is in the books with playoff tickets punched and conference titles decided. That includes our Game of the Week to decide the FRCC North between Bay Port and West De Pere. Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from the final Operation Football of the regular season.

Part One of Operation Football will play above and Part Two will play below.

Check out scores from around the state:

Adams-Friendship 40, Mauston 21

Alma Center Lincoln 46, Greenwood 0

Alma-Pepin 38, Whitehall 0

Almond-Bancroft 50, Marion/Tigerton 6

Amherst 28, Manawa 12

Aquinas 28, West Salem 7

Arrowhead 21, Oconomowoc 7

Assumption 34, Rosholt 26

Auburndale 27, Colby 13

Badger 28, Westosha Central 7

Baldwin-Woodville 22, Amery 20

Bangor 19, New Lisbon 16

Bay Port 45, West De Pere 34

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 60, River Ridge 8

Berlin 40, Ripon 0

Black Hawk 44, Pecatonica 6

Black River Falls 12, Viroqua 7

Blair-Taylor 40, Independence 0

Boyceville 26, Spring Valley 6

Brillion 35, Valders 6

Brookfield Academy 40, Living Word Lutheran 12

Burlington 21, Wilmot 0

Cambria-Friesland 34, St. Mary 12

Cameron 53, Cumberland 13

Campbellsport 28, Omro 6

Cashton 8, Luther 3

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Ozaukee 0

Cedarburg 9, Whitefish Bay 6

Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 6

Clayton 50, Luck 0

Clinton 20, Cambridge 19

Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Eleva-Strum 16

Coleman 54, Crandon 6

Columbus 38, New Glarus 6

D.C. Everest 13, Wausau West 7

Darlington 49, Fennimore 0

De Pere 14, Ashwaubenon 6

De Soto 16, Belmont 14

DeForest 21, Sauk Prairie 14

Edgar 44, Marathon 0

Edgerton 34, Delavan-Darien 19

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah def. Valley Christian, forfeit

Elkhorn Area 41, Union Grove 30

Elmwood-Plum City 36, Glenwood City 0

Evansville 40, McFarland 7

Fall River/Rio 42, Deerfield 7

Florence 59, Elcho/White Lake 14

Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh West 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 20, Freedom 7

Franklin 41, Kenosha Bradford 20

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Arcadia 0

Germantown 35, Brookfield Central 0

Grafton 42, Greendale 7

Grantsburg 43, Ladysmith 13

Greenfield 47, Cudahy 6

Hamilton 49, Brookfield East 18

Hayward 26, Ashland 6

Highland 47, Riverdale 8

Holmen 42, Reedsburg Area 8

Homestead 35, West Bend West 0

Horicon 36, Waterloo 20

Hudson 35, New Richmond 13

Hurley 40, Webster 0

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Kingdom Prep 0

Iowa-Grant 36, Brookwood 6

Ithaca 22, Hillsboro 6

Jefferson 41, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 6

Jefferson def. East Troy, forfeit

Johnson Creek 35, Pardeeville 13

Kenosha Christian Life 38, Dominican 0

Kenosha St Joseph 49, Racine Lutheran 7

Kettle Moraine 8, Muskego 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40, Kewaskum 0

Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 23, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 14, Appleton North 0

Kohler 8, Roncalli 7

La Crosse Central 20, La Crosse Logan 10

Laconia 51, North Fond du Lac 6

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 0

Lakeland 32, Rhinelander 6

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 29

Lancaster 44, Brodhead 14

Little Chute 26, Denmark 7

Lodi 48, Lake Mills 0

Lomira 13, Mayville 6

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Wrightstown 12

Madison Memorial 31, Janesville Craig 7

Marinette 27, Mishicot 14

Marquette University 33, West Allis Hale 0

Marshall 27, Markesan 6

Marshfield 17, Hortonville 7

Medford Area 58, Antigo 14

Melrose-Mindoro 26, Augusta 6

Menasha 14, Green Bay Southwest 0

Menomonee Falls 51, West Allis Central 13

Menomonie 36, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milw. King 31, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Reagan 48, Milwaukee South 6

Mineral Point 14, Cuba City 7

Mondovi 36, Fall Creek 14

Monona Grove 42, Fort Atkinson 8

Monroe 62, Whitewater 0

Montello 52, Williams Bay 26

Mount Horeb 48, Portage 25

Neenah 43, Oshkosh North 0

Nekoosa 38, Shiocton 6

New Auburn 34, Bruce 14

New Berlin West 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Niagara 34, Menominee Indian 16

Nicolet 35, Hartford 0

North Crawford 38, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 8

Northwood 20, Chequamegon 16

Notre Dame 40, Manitowoc 7

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 0

Oakfield 54, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 28

Oconto Falls 36, Crivitz 14

Oregon 19, Sun Prairie West 17

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Dodgeland 12

Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Phillips 62, Washburn 18

Platteville 39, River Valley 0

Plymouth 28, Sheboygan Falls 0

Port Washington 36, Waupun 6

Potosi 20, Southwestern 6

Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Pulaski 42, Green Bay Preble 0

Racine Park 27, Racine Horlick 20

Racine St. Catherine’s 44, University School of Milwaukee 8

Randolph 30, Lourdes Academy 24

Random Lake 24, Howards Grove 0

Reedsville 28, Oostburg 13

Rice Lake 52, Prescott 14

Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 6

River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 0

Royall 53, Necedah 0

Saint Croix Central 52, Ellsworth 0

Seymour 36, Shawano 0

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay West 6

Sheboygan South 49, Green Bay East 6

Siren 34, Shell Lake 28

Somerset 48, Osceola 8

Sparta 32, Baraboo 28

Spooner 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St Mary’s Springs 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

St Thomas More 22, Brown Deer 0

St. Croix Falls 51, Barron 13

Stanley-Boyd 33, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Stevens Point 56, Appleton West 6

Sun Prairie 53, Stoughton 6

Thorp 24, Owen-Withee 22

Three Lakes 50, Laona-Wabeno 18

Tomah 38, Onalaska 13

Tomahawk 29, Clintonville 20

Turner def. Big Foot, forfeit

Two Rivers 61, Chilton 0

Unity def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Verona 37, Madison West 6

Watertown 20, Milton 16

Watertown Luther Prep 29, Martin Luther 0

Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 12

Waukesha West 27, Mukwonago 9

Waunakee 52, Beaver Dam 0

Wauwatosa East 28, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 42, Boscobel 0

West Bend East 14, Slinger 7

Westby 39, Altoona 14

Westfield 22, Wautoma 18

Whitnall 47, Shorewood 0

Winneconne 42, Waupaca 13

Wisconsin Dells 25, Poynette 21

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, South Milwaukee 14

Wisconsin Rapids 33, Wausau East 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 6

Xavier 47, New London 0

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.