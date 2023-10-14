STAYING BREEZY & COOL HEADING INTO THE WORK WEEK

The soaking rain has moved away but our weather is still going to be influenced by the departing low pressure system into Monday. Tonight... partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Some showers may linger near Lake Michigan. Lows will be mainly in the 40s but some 30s could occur across the Northwoods. Breezy northerly winds will continue.

Our Sunday is going to remain cool and breezy. Look for highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll continue to have a fair amount of cloud cover into Monday too before brighter skies return on Tuesday. Highs in the 50s remain in place for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may dip into the mid 30s Monday night and that would support some frost development.

Southerly breezes increase Wednesday and that should boost highs closer to 60°... if not into the low 60s. The tradeoff will be the chance of late day rain showers as the next low pressure system and cold front approach. Scattered rain showers and gusty breezes hang on for Thursday. Early model projections suggest 1/2″ to 1/2″ of moisture with this next system if we’re lucky, so it won’t be nearly as wet as this last one.

Next Friday may end up being pretty dry but we’re going to hedge and keep a small rain chance going. There may be a better chance for showers next Saturday. Highs stay in the 50s which is pretty typical for mid October.

WIND FORECAST

TONIGHT: NNE/N 10-20 G25 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of lakeside showers. LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Not as breezy. Frost possible at night. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Morning frost possible. Partly cloudy & pleasant. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. A few late day rain showers? HIGH: 61 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers? HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 55

