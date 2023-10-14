Police in Fond du Lac respond to incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police are responding to an incident in Fond du Lac Saturday morning. Crime scene tape can be scene in the area of the 500-block of Western Avenue just east of S Peters Avenue.

There are several police squad cars along with a SWAT vehicle on scene. The road is blocked off to traffic. Police are not releasing any specific detail at this time.

Action 2 News as a crew on the scene and is working to learn more details.

This is a developing scene. This story will be updated as new information is released.

