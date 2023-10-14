LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY TODAY, CLOUDY SKIES PREVENT SEEING ECLIPSE

As of early Saturday morning, some showers are still falling for the Fond du Lac through Sheboygan area as the center of the system moves over the Chicago area. Showers will continue to fall through mid morning for that area until the center of the system moves into Indiana and Ohio. Winds will continue to be from the northeast between 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph at times. Because of the windy conditions, this could still create spotty chances of lake effect showers especially for lakeshore towns. The showers will be light and won’t accumulate much. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

By Sunday, high pressure will come over the Dakotas helping to clear out the cloud cover slowly and calm the winds down. Sunday will still be breezy from the north between 10-15 mph gusting up to 20 mph at times. Sunday will still be more cloudy than sunny, but brief moments of sunshine is possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

By the new week, Monday through parts of Wednesday will be partly cloudy until the next weathermaker arrives from the northwest. Another round of showers looks to begin late Wednesday night through Friday.

There is a very little chance of frost for the next 7 days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 20-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: N 15-20 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with lake effect showers, windy. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles possible. Breezy. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, winds calming down. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, cool. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, feels like fall. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy then clouds increase. Late chance of rain. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 57

