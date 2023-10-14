High school football playoff brackets released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The playoffs are set for WIAA playoff football, and five local teams received No. 1 seeds. Those teams are: Kaukauna (D2), Two Rivers (D4), Winnebago Lutheran Academy (D5), Kewaunee (D6) and Reedsville (D7).

Here are all the match-ups and seedings for local teams:

D1

#7 Appleton North at #2 Kimberly

#3 Stevens Points at #4 Neenah

#1 Milwaukee Marshall Co-op at #8 De Pere

#5 Fond du Lac at #4 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op

#6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at #3 Bay Port

#7 Sheboygan North at #2 Marquette

D2

#8 Brookfield Central at #1 Kaukauna

#5 Menomonee Falls at #4 West De Pere

#6 Hortonville at #2 Cedarburg

#7 Pulaski at #2 Homestead

D3

#7 Ashwaubenon at #2 Notre Dame

#6 Antigo at #3 Fox Valley Lutheran

#7 Menasha at #2 Plymouth

#8 Seymour at #1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

D4

#8 Saint Francis at #1 Two Rivers

#7 Little Chute at #2 Luxemburg-Casco

#7 Wisconsin Dells at #2 Xaiver

#6 Winneconne at #3 Berlin

#6 Somerset at #3 Oconto Falls

#6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at #3 Kiel

D5

#8 Mayville at #1 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

#7 Tomahawk at #2 Southern Door

#6 Sturgeon Bay at #3 Wrightstown

#5 New Holstein at #4 Amherst

#8 Clintonville at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

D6

#8 Oconto at #1 Kewaunee

#7 Random Lake at #2 St. Mary’s Springs

#5 Coleman at #4 Luther

#3 Mondovi at #6 Bonduel

#7 Weyauwega-Fremont at #2 Stratford

D7

#8 Loyal at #1 Reedsville

#3 Lourdes Academy at #6 Ozaukee

#5 Iola-Scandinavia at #4 Cambria-Friesland

#7 Crivitz at #2 Randolph

For full WIAA football brackets: https://halftime.wiaawi.org/

