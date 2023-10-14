High school football playoff brackets released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The playoffs are set for WIAA playoff football, and five local teams received No. 1 seeds. Those teams are: Kaukauna (D2), Two Rivers (D4), Winnebago Lutheran Academy (D5), Kewaunee (D6) and Reedsville (D7).
Here are all the match-ups and seedings for local teams:
D1
#7 Appleton North at #2 Kimberly
#3 Stevens Points at #4 Neenah
#1 Milwaukee Marshall Co-op at #8 De Pere
#5 Fond du Lac at #4 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op
#6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at #3 Bay Port
#7 Sheboygan North at #2 Marquette
D2
#8 Brookfield Central at #1 Kaukauna
#5 Menomonee Falls at #4 West De Pere
#6 Hortonville at #2 Cedarburg
#7 Pulaski at #2 Homestead
D3
#7 Ashwaubenon at #2 Notre Dame
#6 Antigo at #3 Fox Valley Lutheran
#7 Menasha at #2 Plymouth
#8 Seymour at #1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld
D4
#8 Saint Francis at #1 Two Rivers
#7 Little Chute at #2 Luxemburg-Casco
#7 Wisconsin Dells at #2 Xaiver
#6 Winneconne at #3 Berlin
#6 Somerset at #3 Oconto Falls
#6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at #3 Kiel
D5
#8 Mayville at #1 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
#7 Tomahawk at #2 Southern Door
#6 Sturgeon Bay at #3 Wrightstown
#5 New Holstein at #4 Amherst
#8 Clintonville at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
D6
#8 Oconto at #1 Kewaunee
#7 Random Lake at #2 St. Mary’s Springs
#5 Coleman at #4 Luther
#3 Mondovi at #6 Bonduel
#7 Weyauwega-Fremont at #2 Stratford
D7
#8 Loyal at #1 Reedsville
#3 Lourdes Academy at #6 Ozaukee
#5 Iola-Scandinavia at #4 Cambria-Friesland
#7 Crivitz at #2 Randolph
For full WIAA football brackets: https://halftime.wiaawi.org/
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.