CLOUDY & BREEZY SATURDAY... OCCASIONAL SHOWERS

Widespread rain will continue to fall over most of northeast Wisconsin through the night. Steady showers will begin to taper off from north to south prior to sunrise. Temperatures will hold fairly steady overnight with readings ranging from the mid 40s into the lower 50s. Strong winds continue with a northeast breeze gusting to 35 mph on Saturday. Clouds will continue throughout Saturday with an occasional spotty shower.

Limited sunshine may return on Sunday, but it’s still going to be a bit breezy... not quite as windy as Saturday, but gusts could still top 20 mph. Temperatures will be a little cool for the middle of October, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We should see a little more sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s both days. Temperatures could be close to 60° for the middle of next week, but that’s also when our next more widespread rain chance will arrive.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 20 MPH

TONIGHT: Soaking rain. Quite windy. Steady temperatures. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Spotty showers linger. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray Lakeside sprinkle? HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Still breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Late showers possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Early showers then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.