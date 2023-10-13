XRoads 41 tickets on sale Friday: Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, for the inaugural XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh next summer, taking place on the same grounds as Country USA and Rock USA.

As Action 2 News first alerted you Monday, the first artists announced were Grammy winners Brooks & Dunn, Music Row “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” Old Dominion, and classic 80s rock band Journey are among the musicians who will be performing at the inaugural XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh next summer.

Tickets will be sold through the Xroads41 website. Ticket prices were not disclosed.

XRoads 41 (pronounced “Crossroads 41″) is touted as a “premier music and camping festival” that will take place August 8 through August 10.

It’s produced by locally-owned Oshkosh Festivals LLC, which says many more artists will be announced in the months to come.

Oshkosh lost two major music festivals in 2020 when the organizer of Country USA and Rock USA, Hypervibe, announced bankruptcy during the pandemic.

The new festival will be held at the same location, the Oshkosh Festival Grounds at 4125 S. Washburn St., just off Interstate 41.

XRoads 41 highlighted the successes of the first performers announced in its lineup. As provided to Action 2 News:

Old Dominion is a modern American country music band formed in Nashville. The band consists of Matthew Ramsey (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Trevor Rosen (rhythm guitar, keyboards), Whit Sellers (drums), Geoff Sprung (bass guitar), and Brad Tursi (lead guitar). Their music is contemporary country with rock instrumentation and has pop overtones. The band has released four full-length albums and three EPs.

Old Dominion has also been notably named ACM “New Group of the Year,” ACCA “Breakthrough Group of the Year,” AIMP “Songwriter Artist of the Year,” and Music Row “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and in 2017, front man Matthew Ramsey was ASCAP’s “Artist of the Year.” The Band has also received nominations for CMT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeart Radio Awards.

Brooks and Dunn: With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY Awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales that any other duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country has never been in question. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boggie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding “together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990′s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums.” Their original “Merle Haggard meets the Rolling Stones” vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. This impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

Journey: An American rock band formed in San Francisco in 1973 by former members of Santana, Steve Miller Band, and Frumious Bandersnatch. The band as of 2021 consists of guitarist/vocalist Neal Schon (the longest-serving original member), keyboardist/guitarist/ vocalist Jonathan Cain and keyboardist/vocalist Jason Derlatka, drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen, and lead vocalist Arnel Pineda.

Their sales have resulted in 25 gold and platinum albums, in addition to the 15-time platinum RIAA Diamond Certified, 1988′s Greatest Hits album. They have had 19 top-40 singles in the US (the second-most without a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single behind Electric Light Orchestra with 20), six of which reached the top 10 of the US chart and two of which reached number one on other Billboard charts, and a number-six hit on the UK Singles Chart in “Don’t Stop Believin’”. In 2005, “Don’t Stop Believin’” reached number three on iTunes downloads. Originally a progressive rock band, Journey was described by AllMusic as having cemented a reputation as “one of America’s most beloved (and sometimes hated) commercial rock/pop bands” by 1978, when they redefined their sound by embracing pop arrangements on their fourth album, Infinity.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 48 million albums in the US, making them the 25th-bestselling band. Their worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records globally, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.