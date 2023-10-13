WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 broadcasting legend Mark Zelich, affectionately known by many as “Z,” has died at the age of 95 in Wausau.

NewsChannel 7 spoke to Mark’s wife, Nancy, who confirmed he died peacefully Thursday afternoon.

Zelich was part of the foundation that created what WSAW is today.

However, his career began before coming to Wausau. According to the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum, Zelich began his career in 1951 as a disc jockey and sports announcing stints at WDBC-AM, Escanaba, Michigan, and WATW-AM in Ashland. He moved to central Wisconsin in 1955 and worked as a sports reporter and play-by-play.

Zelich started at WSAU-TV in 1957 as a sports anchor. In 1977 he stepped away from the news desk and became the news director until his retirement in 1994. While doing local high school play-by-play, he served as the voice of Badger Football on Wisconsin Radio Network from 1959 to 1970.

After retiring, Zelich continued to work part-time as a Special Projects Coordinator at WSAW until 2007.

Zelich was also the force behind the NewsChannel 7 All-Stars, which honors high school athletes, and the NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic and Pinbuster, a regional golf and bowling tournament respectively.

Over his 43 years in broadcasting, Zelich earned multiple awards including being inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 1998.

Nancy said he loved working at NewsChannel 7 and it was the most important thing to him outside of family.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.