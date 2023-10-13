Weighted blanket recalled by Amazon due to suffocation hazard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a potentially dangerous kids’ blanket to warn you about. It’s a five-pound weighted blanket for kids sold exclusively through Amazon.

Officials are worried your kid could suffocate. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a child can get trapped by unzipping the blanket and climb inside. No injuries have been reported.

It was sold on Amazon under the YourHealthToolkit brand in 2020 for $25 to $40. They’re a 38-inch by 48-inch, 5-pound weighted blanket with a zipper pouch. They’re aqua blue on one side and gray on the other with quilted fabric and raised dots. The logo is attached as a hand tag to the seams of the blanket.

Owners should stop using them immediately and contact Amazon, which will refund what you paid. Call Amazon at 1-888-280-4331 or YourHealthToolkit at 1-800-886-0803 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central for instructions on how to return the product.

