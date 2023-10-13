Volunteers needed for Patriot Guard Riders’ Operation Christmas Angel

Christmas may be months away but it's never too early to think about helping others.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Patriot Guard Riders of Wisconsin are looking for help with their Annual Operation Christmas Angel.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts to active duty and veteran service members and their families who are in need.

Joining us in the video above is Andy Brigham, Assistant State Captain for the Patriot Guard Riders of Wisconsin.

